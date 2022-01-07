Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 76,725 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $146.11. 18,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,403. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

