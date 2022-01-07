Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $13.45 on Friday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nkarta by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

