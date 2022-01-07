HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CANF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 5,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,497. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.91. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

