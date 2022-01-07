iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 919,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,905,977 shares.The stock last traded at $36.72 and had previously closed at $35.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

