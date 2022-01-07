Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research decreased their target price on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.42.

Fortis stock traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 428,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a market cap of C$27.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$61.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

