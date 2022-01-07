WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $933.21 million, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

