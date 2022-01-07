TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $243,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.