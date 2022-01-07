Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.