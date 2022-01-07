Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 171.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $113.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

