CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

