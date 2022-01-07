Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.12.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

