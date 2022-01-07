Robert W. Baird Downgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Neutral

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on R. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

Shares of R opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 38.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Ryder System by 91.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

