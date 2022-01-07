Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $195.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $159.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.