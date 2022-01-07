Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $195.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.
Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $159.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
