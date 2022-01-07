Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

