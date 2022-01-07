Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $85.25 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

