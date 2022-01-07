Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $190,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

