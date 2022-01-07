Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

