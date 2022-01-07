Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

