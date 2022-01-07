Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 59,481 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fisker worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fisker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 121.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,292 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSR opened at $16.33 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

