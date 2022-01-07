Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Decreased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Booking were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,429.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,342.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 265.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

