Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,572 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $233.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.91. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $176.28 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.