Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

