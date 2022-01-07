Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,850 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $631,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN opened at $316.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average is $285.65. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

