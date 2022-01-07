Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bruker were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

