Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of HBNC opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

