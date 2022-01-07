Everett Neville Sells 4,800 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CI opened at $227.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.