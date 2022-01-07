UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USER shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get UserTesting alerts:

NYSE USER opened at $8.28 on Friday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.