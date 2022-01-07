Helmet.insure (HELMET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $248,113.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $248,113.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.44 or 0.07588585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,207.02 or 0.99921203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,475,780 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

