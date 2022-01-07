PumaPay Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $307,318.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00062805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

