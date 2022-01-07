Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 167.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.