Saturna Capital CORP Buys 1,160 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $117,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

