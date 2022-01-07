Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.57 and last traded at $58.49. Approximately 1,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.