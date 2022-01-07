Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 5.8%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. 23,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,906,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

