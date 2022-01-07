Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) were up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.33 and last traded at $79.62. Approximately 17,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,364,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 355.7% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

