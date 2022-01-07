Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 2.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.57. 15,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,271,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $872.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.