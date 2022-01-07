Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

