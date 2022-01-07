Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.