Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.