BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $26.80 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.