Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

