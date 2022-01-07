Bank of America Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.71.

NYSE RPM opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

