Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period.

Shares of HEGD opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

