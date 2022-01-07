Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 74.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 57,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $631.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.94. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

