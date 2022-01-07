VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

