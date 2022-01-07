Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is benefiting from recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitization going ahead. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects to exceed high end of its earlier provided revenue guidance for 2021 driven by strong third-quarter results. Coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses remain persistent concerns. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7,097.90 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 26.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

