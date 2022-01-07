Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Popular stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

