Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,825 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.92 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

