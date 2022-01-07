Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.05

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 763399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.