Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.30

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1004611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $96,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.