Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 390,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 61.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 244,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 126.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,536,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

